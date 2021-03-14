Geetha Shivarajkumar Joining Congress: Madhu Bangarappa

Madhu Bangarappa, the son of former chief minister of Karnataka Bangarappa has said that Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar's wife Geetha would be joining Congress shortly.

Earlier, Geetha was in JDS Party. It may be recalled that Geetha had canvassed for Madhu Bangarappa during the 2018 Lok Sabha Elections. In a press meet that was held at Sadashiva Nagar, Geetha's brother Madhu Bangarappa revealed about this decision of hers.

"You can take it for granted that my sister has already joined Congress," said Madhu Bangarappa.

DK Shivakumar also spoke on this occasion. "We will talk to her officially. She is a much respected woman. She has fought and worked when the party was in crisis. Her family is respected at national level. We have to look up to her with respect. We need to make some preparations. We have to discuss about her at Delhi level. We have to give the respect that is due to her," thus stated DK Shivakumar.

DK Shivarajkumar had visited Shivarajkumar's house a few months ago. Though Shivarajkumar is not in politics, Geetha takes active part in all the activities of the actor giving her valuable suggestions regarding his looks, costumes, story, and fitness. She also indulges in social activities and accompanies her husband to all his cinema functions.

