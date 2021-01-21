Golden Star Ganesh To Play Doctor in Next

Two reputed doctors are producing a movie with Golden Star Ganesh as the lead actor. Ganesh will be playing a doctor's role in this movie.

Dr Shashikala Puttaswamy who has served in the medical field for about 25 years is directing this movie and Dr Shailesh who has also served for 25 years is producing this movie.

Both Dr Shashikala and Dr Shailesh did their medical course about 25 years ago. Both have decided to make this movie to showcase to the world about the prestige, pains and pleasures involved in their profession.

Though Shashikala's profession is medicine, she has immense passion for literature. Many of her articles have been published in dailies, and magazines. She is also into the habit of writing stories and poems. As a part of this passion, she has weaved a story about a doctor in the lead character and is trying to make a movie.

The person who is backing up her efforts is Dr Shailesh. The medical profession is a respected one. Attempt is being made to show the importance of this profession and the contribution of the medical fraternity to the society in this movie.

Doctors strive and work for the wellness of others in spite of their personal problems. How doctors' life is under stress, and how they are sometimes attacked, all these will be debated in this movie. To learn the nuances of direction Shashikala is working as an assistant director for a movie titled 'Talwar Pete". This movie is produced by Shailesh. It is learnt that the story of this has been narrated to actor and Sandalwood Golden Star Ganesh and he has given his consent to work in this movie. It may be recalled that earlier Ganesh played a doctor in the movie 'Chamak'.