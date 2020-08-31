Kannada Actor's Wedding Cancelled Over Sandalwood Drug Scandal

The drug link to Sushant Singh Rajput case has already created a sensation in Bollywood. Even before fans could come to terms with the news, we hear of a small-time Kannada TV actress being caught with drugs. During the interrogation, she revealed that she would supply drugs to several Sandalwood celebrities. The NCB officials who are investigating the case said that they found a notebook of the accused in which several Sandalwood biggies' names figure prominently. The police has said that these include actors, actresses and musicians too. We hear that they will soon serve notices to all these people.

The accused who was caught confessed that film stars called her when they threw rave parties after movie releases.

Meanwhile, while several Sandalwood celebrities have chosen to remain mum on the issue, several others have reacted to the Sandalwood drug scandal that has created ripples in the industry.

In a shocking turn of events, the statement of sandalwood producer Indrajith Lankesh about the drug menace prevailing in the Kannada film industry has reportedly resulted in the cancellation of the marriage of a sandalwood actor.

The director had stated that many young sandalwood artistes are falling prey to drugs and that has created embarrassment to the senior actors who have no such habits.

Sandalwood actor Pavan Shourya has grieved, stating that the director's statement has affected his personal life. We hear that his wedding had been called off after the bride's party refused to go ahead with his marriage celebrations after hearing about the drug mafia in sandalwood.

The actor who was seen in Kannada movies like 'Halu Thuppa', 'Goolihatti', 'Udumbaa' to name a few, has raised objection about Indrajith Lankesh' s statement. However, it remains to be seen what will be the other repercussions of the drug scandal be in the Sandalwood industry if the concerned agencies insist on his disclosure of names of the artistes who are involved in drug-related issues.