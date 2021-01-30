Kannada Bigg Boss Contestant Chaithra Kotoor's Song Titled Hudugaru Tumba Ollevru

Chaithra Kotoor, who was one of the contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss season 7 is also a talented actress and a writer. She hails from theatre background and had also worked in a movie called 'Sooji Dhara'. Bigg Boss gave her a good forum to showcase her talent and as a result she became famous throughout Karnataka state.

Later, she was offered a chance to appear on the small screen. Now, Chaithra will be seen in a new avatar shortly. The actress who was content with her writings and acting has written lyrics, composed, sung, and acted in a rap song for a music video!

The title of this video is "Hudugaru tumba Ollevru". "This will be released shortly by Anand Audio. "The song has come off especially well. I have penned these lyrics praising boys. The song is very good. I myself have planned the concept of the entire video song. I have managed a few sections of this project. This is my new attempt," says Chaithra Kotoor.

Rajan Rohit has done the camera work for this song. Kaavya Shimogga has done choreography for this song and a poster of this song is drawing attention on social media. Netizens are inquisitive to know to what extent boys have been praised in this song. After the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss 7, Chaitra went on to work in a movie titled 'Hey Raam" which went on floors a few months ago. But there is not much details on the progress of this movie.

Dharma, Sapthami Gowda and others are present in the star cast of this movie. Also, Chaithra Kotoor had done enunciation for some episodes of "Shaantam Paapam" on Colors Kannada. Chaithra had appeared in some advertisements also. She had drawn attention when she appeared in a negative role in a recently ended Kannada serial called 'Lagna Patrike".