The explosive revelations made by sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh in the drug scandal has sent shock waves in the Kannada film industry and the same time created a huge uproar. It is worth mentioning here that Lankesh has reportedly revealed some 15 names from the industry in connection with the drugs to the NCB.

The new development has led to the case taking a different direction and created ripples in Sandalwood. Some Kannada actors feel that this matter could have been handled judiciously without affecting the actors who are leading a respectful life without casting a bad influence on people around them.

Director and actor Naveen Krishna said that though many people are giving their opinions about the drug mafia, Sandalwood has thousands of artistes and technicians. It is not fair to drag the whole industry for the fault of a few.

The CCB has already issued a notice to Indrajit Lankesh who claimed to have known many artistes who are allegedly involved in this racket. The director will be meeting the CCB officers to submit the details of the issue on September 30. Fanning the flames of this episode, Adam Pasha of Bigg Boss fame, has disclosed a name who is said to have been indulged in the drug mafia, if his claims are to be believed.

Her name is Anika, who he says, is familiar to him. He claimed that he came in touch with this woman at a dance club in Kammana Halli one year back. He said that she had not disclosed her name but stated her name just as 'Nikki'. "I am not sure if Anika was supplying drugs. I have no connections with movie celebrities hence I don't know who all used to accompany Anika. I used to go to the club to do Salsa dance. I have not done anything wrong," says Adam Pasha.

However the CCB is expected to start the Investigation based on the inputs given by Sandalwood Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh.

The buzz in the industry is that more skeletons are expected to tumble out as the drug case probe progresses.