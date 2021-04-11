Kannada Music Director Arjun Janya Corona Positive, Hospitalised

Famous Sandalwood music director Arjun Janya has been admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for Coronavirus. When mild virus symptoms showed up, Arjun Janya got himself tested and the results returned positive.

As a precautionary measure, the musician is being admitted to the hospital. His fans are feeling unhappy as Arjun who was busy with the works of several movies had to take a break. The wonder musician Arjun Janya had his own version to say while interacting with the media. "I am unable to understand how I am infected in spite of taking all the precautionary measures. I am confident that I will recover soon. I will resume my work after testing negative with proper advice from the doctors," stated Arjun Janya.

It is worth mentioning here that in March 2020, the top Kannada music director was treated for heart blockage. He underwent emergency angioplasty at a Mysuru hospital. He soon resumed work after recuperating.

Arjun not only has a slew of movies in hand but he is also a judge on several musical shows on TV.

Arjun Janya had recently shared a pic with Tollywood singer Sid Sriram after recording a song with him for Shivanna's Bhajrangi 2. Here's wishing the magical musician a speedy recovery.