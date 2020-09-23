Kannada TV Serial Brahmagantu Actress Geetha Summoned In Drugs Case

The Drugs menace is casting its dark cloud over film industries across the country. The investigation by CCB is unravelling newer angles by the date even as the mystery deepens. It all started after the sudden death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty dropped a bomb that Sushant would smoke weed sometimes, the CCB is digging into the roots of this case to find the nexus between the drug mafia and the film industry.

Back home in South India, Karnataka to be specific, several Sandalwood names have come up in the course of the investigation. Now along with the CCB, the internal security department is making herculean efforts to find out who are all involved in this racket.

The latest name to have come up is Kannada TV serial actor Geetha Bhat who is known for her role in the hit serial Brahma Gantu. She is being served with a notice to attend an enquiry by the ISD. Speaking to reporters Geetha has said that she had received a notice to attend an enquiry from ISD on 19, and added that she will fully cooperate with the investigative authorities.

"I have not done anything illegal and I will answer all the questions from them," said the actor. "I was not aware of the drug Mafia in sandalwood. I just finish my work and come home. I will face all the questions with courage and come out," added Geetha.

We also hear that Abhishek Das, the actor of Kannada TV serial Gattimela too has attended a questioning session after he was summoned by the ISD. He also pleaded innocent in this regard while speaking to the media and assured his cooperation in the investigation.

The other actors and cricket players who have been served notices are Loose Mada Yogi, Cricketer and Bigg Boss participant NC Aiyappa, and Rashmitha Changappa.