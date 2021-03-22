Kannu Hodiyaaka From Roberrt On Shreya Goshal's Playlist

Famous playback singer Shreya Ghosal is thrilled about the success of her song "Kannu Hodiyaaka" from the movie Roberrt, which has earned 20 million views. The singer has expressed great pleasure and profound happiness over the response to her Roberrt song. Shreya, who got her first ever opportunity to sing a Kannada song in North Karnataka style has showered praises on the language of the region.

"This is the first occasion I got to sing a song in North Karnataka lingo. What a beautiful language! I thank and my salutations to Arjun Janya, Yogaraj Bhat, Darshan, Asha Bhat, and Anand Audio," stated the singer.

Director Yogaraj Bhat, who responded to her tweet has reciprocated her gesture thanking the singer. "I thank the queen of extraordinary voice, modest beauty, and the most favourite singer of the state, Shreya Ghosal for singing this song," thus stated Yogaraj Bhat.

Darshan fans are also congratulating the singer on twitter for wonderfully singing this song. Meanwhile, the fans of Shreya Ghosal are thrilled after the singer gave the sweet news stating that she has conceived. Shreya who had courted Shiladitya Mukhopaadyaya for about ten years, got married in the year 2015. Now, the couple is expecting their first child much to the delight of her ardent fans. The singer has sung thousands of songs within a span of about 21 years. The movie Roberrt which is running to full houses, has won the hearts of fans in all departments.