KGF Actor Krishna G Rao Passes Away

Krishna G Rao, a seasoned Kannada actor, passes away in Bengaluru. In the Yash-starring film KGF, he portrayed the title character, a blind guy. To express her respects to the deceased, Raveena Tandon used Twitter.

On December 7th, in Bengaluru, he passed away. In the KGF franchise, where Yash plays the lead character, Krishna is best known for playing the blind older man. In Bangalore, close to Sita Circle, he was admitted to Vinayaka Hospital, where he passed away. The actor died from an illness associated with aging if reports are to be believed. A lung infection required him to receive treatment in the hospital's ICU. The reports also claim that Krishna G. Rao was at a relative's house when he was taken to the closest hospital at midnight after complaining of exhaustion.