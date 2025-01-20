Kiccha Sudeep Bids Goodbye to Bigg Boss Kannada After 11 Seasons

The Hindi Bigg Boss has just completed its 18th season. Bigg Boss, a reality show that started nearly two decades ago in North India, was introduced in Kannada in March 2013 with some uncertainty about how South Indian audiences would receive it. Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep was the host for the first season. Initially, Sudeep had signed a contract for just one season, but after receiving a positive response from Kannada audiences and realising its impact on his career, he decided to continue hosting the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada received good responses from viewers and earned great ratings for almost every season. The show has been running without breaks for nearly 12 years, and the 11th season is currently underway. The grand finale of season 11 will take place on January 26. After this season, Kiccha Sudeep will be stepping down from hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, a decision he shared personally through his social media account. Fans have reacted mixedly to this news. Some are saddened that they will miss Sudeep’s presence on the show, while others are hopeful for more films from him in the future.

Kiccha Sudeep shared that he enjoyed hosting Bigg Boss for 11 seasons and thanked viewers for their support. He confirmed that this would be his last season as the host and expressed gratitude to those who made the journey memorable. He also thanked Colors Kannada for the opportunity.

Sudeep, a star in Kannada and Telugu cinema, is stepping down as host, which will be a big loss for the show. Now, speculation is on about who will replace him, with names like Shiv Raj Kumar, Yash, and Rishab Shetty mentioned. It remains to be seen who the new host will be.