Kichcha Sudeep on Vikranth Rona Release Date

By now, you know that Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep starrer "Vikranth Rona" movie's logo was released on the world's tallest building Burj khalifa. Fans are elated after watching the 25 year journey of Sudeep in the tinsel world on Dubai's landmark building.



Some snippets about the actor's journey through Movies, Cricket, and songs were relayed along with the teaser of 'Vikranth Rona". The "Vikranth Rona" team has announced that the movie will be released in several Indian languages and across several countries.



Kichcha Sudeep also took the opportunity to speak at the memorable event. "I am proud that our Kannada flag appeared on the building of Burj khalifa. This is my proud moment. I am elated to see the faces of people here who are bubbling with joy," stated Sudeep.



Besides, the actor also revealed about the tentative date for the release of his milestone movie, Vikranth Rona. He stated that the movie might get released in the month of August or September. The team which has wrapped up the shooting has said that a song is due to get picturised, and currently 3D effects work is going on. Anup Bhandari, who is helming the movie will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Jack Manju has bankrolled this project.

