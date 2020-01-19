Kishen Bilagali eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 House

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Kishen Bilagali out of the house. After a 98-day stint inside the house, Sudeep showed Kishen the door. Just before he walked out the house, Kishen told Sudeep that he loved the way he played the game and hence was depressed about leaving the house. He also said that Bigg Boss house gave him an opportunity to introspect and understand himself. I learned the importance of family and communication, said Kishen Bilagali after being evicted from the house. He said Shine Shetty exactly knows how to talk and behave inside the house.

Known as the serial kisser of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house for kissing and hugging fellow contestants, Sunday marked the end of Kishen Bilagali in the house.

Speaking about his participation in the house, Kishen said that he had given his 100% to the show and felt a sense of achievement. After he was eliminated, Kishen Bilagali said that he had no regrets. He said he was true to himself inside the house and he was allowed to be himself which was the biggest thing. He also said that he had given his unconditional love with everybody in the house. But he said he didn't get the same kind of love reciprocated from others. He also said that he was thrilled to see his dad in the house. He also got emotional after Sudeep gave his jacket after Kishen said that he loved clothes.