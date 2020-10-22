Love Mocktail 2 on editing table

BENGALURU: After the positive result that Krishna, popularly known as Darling Krishna, received with his directorial debut, Love Mocktail, he announced his success with a sequel titled Love Mocktail 2. The film was soulful, fresh and had enough situations that someone can relate to.

Love Mocktai which was based on Aadi met with young Adithi en route Udupi. On their journey together, Aadi narrates the three different times he has been in love in life. The same Adhi's life has been continued in Love Mocktail 2 and the actor-turned-director is now busy with his Love Mocktai 2, which has completed 60 percent of work.

According to the reports, Love Mocktail 2 team is busy with the editing as 60 percent of the shoot is completed. The team claims that they are excited to bring Love Mocktail 2 on screen very soon.

Love Mocktail, which had a good run in theatres before the lockdown was not a story that has never been seen before. But it has familiarity in the narrative that made it seem so affable. In recent days, the actor officially announced that Rachel David, the Bengaluru girl who is a sensation in Malayalam films, will make her debut in Kannada with Love Mocktail 2.

Love Mocktail featured Milana Nagaraj and Amrutha Iyengar. Krishna has retained certain characters, like Vijay played by Abhilash, Sushma played by Kushi Achar and Adi, which was portrayed by himself for the sequel. However, actors for other roles in the sequel are still under suspense.

Krishna and Milana Nagaraj who produced Love Mocktail are bankrolling the sequel too. It will have music composed by Raghu Dixit, and cinematography and editing by Sri CrazyMindz.