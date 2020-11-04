Love Mocktail couple to tie knot on Feb 14

Bengaluru: Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj have been dating each other for a long time now. The duo was seen together in the recent blockbuster, Love Mocktail. Now the onscreen couples decided to enter into wedlock on February 14. "I am happy to announce that we are getting married on February 14. Bless us. Thanks for the lovely cake," says Krishna. Milana, on the other hand, asked fans and well-wishers to bless them as they are ready to embark on the journey together.

After the recent success of Love Mocktail, their chemistry was loved by all and since then, fans were curious to know about their wedding plans. And guess what, Krishna finally opened up about the same.

It was recently reported that couples had planned a year-end wedding, but the pandemic ruined all their plans. Later the plans of getting married after completing work on Love Mocktail 2 which the actor-director has already announced the sequel to his film, Love Mocktail.

Krishna, popularly known as Darling Krishna, has directed Love Mocktail, a romantic drama in which he also played the lead. After the positive result that Krishna received with his directorial debut, Love Mocktail, he announced his success with a sequel titled Love Mocktail 2. According to the reports, the Love Mocktail 2 team is busy with the editing as 60 percent of the shoot is completed. The team claims that they are excited to bring Love Mocktail 2 on screen very soon.