Meghana Raj’s Video Featuring Chiru Sarja Makes Fans Emotional

You know that late Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj shared a picture of her child on social media on the occasion of Valentine's Day. In the beginning after the child was born, a few pictures of the kid were doing the rounds but Meghana stated that they were fake ones and had refrained from sharing either photos or videos of her newborn child.

Now, the Kannada actress has shared a video of the child on her Instagram. The face of the child reminds us of Chiranjeevi Sarja. Fans are sure to forget the bitter memories of Chiru's death when we watch the smile on this child's face. So far, Meghana Raj has not named this child. For the time being she is referring to the child as Junior Chiru and sometimes as little Simba.





In the video which Meghana shared, one can see the scenes from Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana's engagement ceremony. It also shows Chiru telling Meghana like 'I Love You' and 'I will be with you forever'.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja fans who saw the video of Chiranjeevi's engagement have got emotional. They have poured out their condolences and also begun a countdown to watch his upcoming movies which were left half finished due to the sudden demise of the actor.

It may be recalled that Meghana's husband Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020. Meghana and Chiru got married on May 7, 2018. Meghana recently got polio drops administered to her kid, and the actress had shared this on her twitter handle.