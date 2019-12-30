New Year Shocker: Kichcha Sudeep To Quit Acting!

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep has decided to take a break from acting. Yes. You read that right. This has been confirmed by the actor himself. But before you jump the gun, let me give you the full details.

We know that Sudeep is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema right now. He had a successful year juggling to big movies (Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Salman's Dabangg 3) and playing host on the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss season 7. Now, with his career going great guns, Sudeep is ending 2019 on a high. We already told you that he even received an offer from Kollywood to play villain's character in Simbu's Manadu. Now, the actor clarified that he was not going to do the movie.

However, in a latest development Sudeep has shared a shocking news on his Twitter handle with his fans. In a tweet posted on his timeline, Sudeep says that he is all set to get back to direction soon. It was seven years ago since Sudeep wielded the megaphone and now the Sandalwood actor wants to do that again as he loves it a lot. He said that he was soon going to reveal details about the movie and crew details.

This clearly means that acting will take a backseat for Kichcha Sudeep, at least for now as directing a movie involves a lot of work. Add to that his TV commitments and brand endorsement deals. Here's wishing Kichcha Sudeep the very best. We will soon be back with details of the movie. Watch this space for updates.