No Elimination On Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Evicted Harish Raj Back In The House; Kuri Prathap, Deepika Get Immunity

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is drawing a lot of attention of late. The Kannada TV reality show which is garnering good TRPs for the channel is being hosted by Kichcha Sudeep whose film Dabangg 3 hit theatres last Friday. The actor has got rave reviews from audience and critics for his role in a character with negative shade. Perhaps buoyed by the success, Sudeep has given a breather to Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants in Super Sunday with Sudeep this week.



It is common knowledge that weekend episodes of Bigg Boss are for eviction of contestants. Sudeep evaluates Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestants and decides who will be eliminated based on their performance on the show. This week, however, was an exception.

Chandan Achar, Harish Raj and Chaitra Kottur were in the danger zone and when Sudeep in the weekend episode asked who should be shown the door, all fingers pointed to Chandan Achar.

However, contestants are zapped when Sudeep points out that Chandan is in the safe zone and asks Harish Raj to leave the house. The Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant leaves the house after saying bye to everyone. Shockingly enough, when another Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Vasuki enters the store room to get some ration, he finds evicted Harish Raj there. When he's just about to protest, host Kichcha Sudeep appears and tells him that week 10 will have no elimination. It's been 71 days inside the House for all the contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 7.

The concept is getting interesting by the day and keeping the TV viewers addicted to the show. The good news was delivered to two Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants, Deepika Das and Kuri Prathap. He says that both these have for immunity from next week's elimination. That should sound relieving for their fans.

Now, we have to wait till next week to see who will walk out of the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house next weekend as the host has stated in no uncertain terms that the concept of no elimination wouldn't be repeated in any episodes in future.