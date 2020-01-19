No Non-veg On Sets: Darshan To Roberrt Crew

Sandalwood fans are aware of the fact that Challenging star Darshan loves non-veg. And there are several actors who are so. However, when these stars work in mythological or devotional movies, they tend to abstain from consuming alcohol or non-vegetarian food to maintain some sanctity. There are innumerable examples of the same. Darshan is no exception to this role. He is said to have decided to stop non-veg for now.

Darshan's upcoming movie is titled Roberrt in which he is said to be donning the attire of Lord Hanuman. The motion poster of Darshan as Hunuman was released sometime back and even went viral. Latest we hear is that when this scene was being shot, Darshan stopped consuming non-veg during the period. Not just that. If a buzz doing the rounds is any indication, then Darshan is believed to have instructed all the crew members too to abstain from eating non-vegetarian good on the sets! It is learnt that the shooting of these sequences went on for over a week and Darshan did not eat non-veg non all these eight days.

Huge cutouts were put up to promote these scenes. Now, we hear that not only Darshan hundreds of artistes, technicians abstained from non-veg when the scenes were being shot.

The makers of Roberrt released a motion poster of Darshan wearing a Hanuman attire carrying Lord Ram on his shoulder on the occasion of Sankranti. The poster was shared by Darshan himself on his Twitter handle for which he received a lot of praises from fans.

Darshan had a fantastic year in 2019 ith back to back hits. He is now looking to continue the winning streak with Roberrt too.