Now, YouTube removes Shetty's Kolumande song

Bengaluru: After trending at the top with more than three million views on YouTube India, Kannada popular rapper and composer Chandan Shetty's Kolumande video song is now taken off from public view by the concerned channel following controversies over it. The singer, the composer has publicly apologised on Tuesday.



Chandan Shetty's latest song, 'Kolumande Jangama Deva', a folksong on Malai Mahadeshwara Swamy that has been remixed in a rap style has stirred up a controversy, with a section of the Malai Mahadeshwara devotees expressing their anger on social media by stating, "It has hurt to religious sentiments of many as Malai Mahadeshwara is the most revered God in the rural parts of Karnataka mainly in Chamarajanagar district."

The devotee's of Malai Mahadeshwar claim that the song portrays Sankama and Neelaiah characters in a bad light. The 5-minute song is composed and sung by Chandan. Jogi Manju, who has posted a message on his social media page opposing the song, says, "The song hurts the religious sentiments of the people, who adore Lord Malai Mahadeshwara. The way Sankama and Neelaiah characters are portrayed is unacceptable. The song should be immediately removed from YouTube and Chandan Shetty must apologise for it to the people."

The remixed song has been released on Ganesha Chaturthi on YouTube and the devotees have warned of staging a protest in front of the house of Shetty if the song is not removed from YouTube. Commenting on the controversy, Chandan Shetty said "it is a mistake from our end and I would like to apologise to the people for this mistake we have committed while picturising the song, especially the parts of the video relating to Neelaiah and Sankama. This not be repeated and as an immediate action, we will take out that portion from the song, and re-release it soon. As far as the lyrics are concerned, we have retained the original format, so there is no need to worry."

Reacting on this, Former Minister Rani Satish says "This rapper song is more attractive for the youth, so they are behind this kind of making. But in the same way, they have to make sure that their work and songs should not affect the people believes. The song Kolumand has history and is based on Lord Shiva, It is a religious sentiment. Now he has apologies and hopes this will not be repeated"

Chandan works not only as a rapper but also as a music director for Sandalwood movies. His recent song 'Kharabu' for the movie 'Pogaru' has been a huge success. "The intention behind giving a rap touch to the song, also it is to popularise the track so that even youngsters get to know about the values of folk songs. We never wanted to hurt anyone. In future, I will be careful while taking up folk songs that have a devotional connection."