OTT Movie Release Only After Theatres: Sudeep

Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep has expressed his aversion to the release of movies via OTTs directly. He has said that movies have to be released in theatres only as he regards theatres as temples.

The actor who is the Brand Ambassador for 'Sugandha Dravya" was speaking during a launch program.

All the theatres were closed owing to Covid-19 during lockdown. Now, theatres are getting gradually opened after the lockdown. But theatres are not getting as much response as before. Meanwhile, many movies are being released online through OTTs including Bollywood movies. It may be recalled that many Tamil movies like Soorarai pottru and many other Bollywood movies are also getting released on OTT platforms inspite of opposition from theatre owners. Thalapathy Vijay's latest release Master too will soon hit the digital screens. The rights have been grabbed by a major OTT player for a whopping amount. It may be recalled that the movie hot the screens recently and having a dream run at the box office.

The newly released movies have earned more revenues at the box office beyond expectations. Some Producers are still in a dilemma whether to release their movies via OTT platforms or theatres. But some celebrity stars like Challenging star Darshan and Dhruva Sarja are averse to the release of their movies releasing on OTT platforms.

Recently, Darshan had stated that he doesn't favour the release of his movies through OTT. He had said that his movies would be released only on the big screen in theatres even if it were to be with twenty-five percent occupancy. While, some mega budget producers are hopeful of recovering their investments from the OTT giants in the market, some are hesitating to release their movies in theatres with fifty percent occupancy. They are skeptical about to releasing their movies because of the apprehension about the flow of enough audience into theatres.

In spite of all these developments, some Producers are still venturing into producing their new movies on a massive budget. Actor Sudeep is of the opinion that movies can be shown on OTTs only after it gets released in Theatres.