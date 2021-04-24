Pogaru, Roberrt, Yuvarathnaa...When Will The Next Movie Release?

In view of the massive rise in number of Coronavirus cases in Karnataka, the government has set new guidelines in the state. As a result, all the theatres in the state are going to be closed completely.

In addition to this, drama theatres, Auditoriums, Malls, entertainment, cultural, and spiritual programs will also remain shut. Earlier, according to government directives on April 3, fifty percent occupancy was allowed in cinema theatres. But later, after honouring requests from Puneeth Rajkumar and other celebrities, cent per cent occupancy was allowed up to April 7.

Now, the government has ordered complete closure of theatres. This order will be effective until May 4. Later, depending on the condition, government will release new guidelines. A few Kannada movies of big stars were due to release in the month of April, but due to the government restrictions the teams of these movies have postponed the movie release dates as there is no option for them other than waiting for reopening of theatres. The last movies to hit theatres this year which did well at the box office were Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru, Darshan's Roberrt and Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa. It appears we have to wait longer for release of new movies.