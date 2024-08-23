Powder Movie Review: Embrace the Outrageous Fun

Janardhan Chikkanna, known for Gultoo, returns with Powder, a film that embraces its outrageousness with open arms.Bengaluru: Janardhan Chikkanna, known for Gultoo, returns with Powder, a film that embraces its outrageousness with open arms. This film is a no-holds-barred comedic romp packed with clever quips, eccentric characters, and a relentless string of absurd situations. If you're seeking deep insights or profound themes, you won't find them here—any such interpretations would be coincidental. Powder is all about unbridled fun, so leave your serious side behind.

Set in a quirky small town where getting rich is no easy feat, Powder centers on a group of bizarre characters who stumble upon a golden opportunity. The twist? Hidden within bottles of talcum powder is a different kind of 'powder,' sparking a frantic scramble for fortune. As the news spreads, the frenzy escalates, leading to increasingly outlandish and hilarious scenarios. The film channels a ‘Mad Mad World’-esque comedic spirit, where chaos only intensifies.

Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Rangayana Raghu shine as rival drug dealers, delivering uproarious performances that inject life into every scene. Their zany antics fuel the film's over-the-top humor. The addition of 'China maal' further amplifies the absurdity, making for a wildly entertaining roller-coaster ride.

Powder doesn’t ask for deep contemplation—it's all about laughs and absurdity. Diganth Manchale, with his perfect comedic timing, is a standout, effortlessly navigating the surrounding chaos. Dhanya Ramkumar, as the female lead, complements Diganth’s performance and adds her own charm. The supporting cast, including Anirudh Acharya, Ravishankar Gowda, and Nagabhushana, keeps the humor flowing and the plot engaging.

Sharmiela Mandre, in a special role, adds a memorable touch, making a strong impact as a showstopper.

Powder invites viewers to sit back, relax, and enjoy its wild ride. It's a zany, humorous adventure where the only rule is to have fun. If you’re in the mood for light-hearted entertainment, Powder delivers abundantly.

Film: Powder

Director: Janardhan Chikkanna

Cast: Diganth Manchale, Dhanya Ramkumar, Rangayana Raghu, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Sharmiela Mandre, Ravishankar Gowda, Nagabhushana NS

Duration: 131 minutes

Certificate: UA

Stars: 4/5



