Priyanka Upendra Wraps Up 1980 Schedule

Sandalwood actress Priyanka Upendra who resumed the shooting of her movie ''1980" has completed all her schedules. Now, the date of teaser release of the movie is fixed. A special feature of this movie is that it has been produced in a retro style. Most of the portions of this movie have been shot at Chikmagalur and Madikeri.

According to the Production team, the teaser of '1980' movie would be released on February 20 at 6 pm. People are curious about who would be the Chief Guest at the teaser release function. This movie is helmed by Raj Kiran. This is the debut movie of Rajkiran who has worked as an assistant director for the movies 'Savaari2', 'Vasantha Kaala', 'Missed Call' among others.

Along with Priyanka Upendra, Arvind Rao, Sridhar, Murali Sharma will be seen in important roles. Besides, Priyanka is also working in a horror thriller with Priya Mani, and Chaya Singh. "Ugraavathara" "St Marks road" and "Life is beautiful" are the other movies in which Priyanka will be seen.

Meanwhile, Sandalwood's most envied couple Priyanka and Upendra are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary on a grand scale. This couple who got married in the year 2003 has two children named "Ayush" and "Aishwarya".

The couple have also worked together in several movies before getting hitched. Fans and people of the film industry are sending in their greetings to Priyanka and Upendra on the occasion of their marriage anniversary. Meanwhile, Sandalwood Real Star Upendra will be next seen in the much talked about movie Kabzaa. The actor is also busy with his political party "Prajaakeeya".