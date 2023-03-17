Puneeth Rajkumar: Remembering the Legendary Kannada Superstar on his 48th Birth Anniversary

The Kannada film industry lost a gem when Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at the young age of 46. Today, on what would have been his 48th birthday, his fans and colleagues remember him fondly. Puneeth was not just a popular actor, but also a philanthropist, who supported hundreds of families, funded surgeries and children's education.

Though he acted in only 32 films during his lifetime, Puneeth Rajkumar remains a legend in the Kannada film industry, with each of his movies having infinite recall value for his fans. Tamil star Vishal Krishna, who had worked with Puneeth in a film, speaks of their close friendship and the shock he felt at the news of Puneeth's sudden death.

At a posthumous felicitation event, RRR's NTR Jr had paid tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar's character, describing him as a great human being and a legitimate superstar. KGF's Kannada star Yash had also posted a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth on his previous birth anniversary, saying that he lives on in the hearts of his fans.

Puneeth Rajkumar was known for his large-heartedness, his charitable nature, and his dedication to his craft. His smile, energy, and warmth continue to enthrall his fans, who hero-worship him beyond any human description of adulation. Though he may be gone, his legacy lives on, inspiring generations to come.