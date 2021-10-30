Puneeth Rajkumar's daughter Dhriti arrives in Bangalore

Kannada Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar died of a massive heart attack yesterday in Bangalore. Fans across the world are paying their respects to the actor. Puneeth's mortal remains were brought to Kanteevara Stadium in Bangalore. The actor's final rites were supposed to be performed today but are postponed to tomorrow.



Puneeth Rajkumar's daughter Dhriti lives in the USA and as soon as the news came out, she booked her ticket to India. Since there was a delay in her arrival, the family members decided to postpone the final rites to tomorrow.



Dhriti landed in Delhi from the USA around 1 pm today. From there, she took a flight to Bangalore and landed in the city around 5 pm. From the airport, she was directly bought to the Kanteevara Stadium, where she paid her last respects to her father.