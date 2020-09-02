Radhika Kumaraswamy's Sweety Nanna Jodi Uploaded On YouTube

Sandalwood actress and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Radhika Kumaraswamy has lodged a complaint at the North zone cyber police station alleging that some miscreants have illegally uploaded her movie on YouTube.

The movie "Sweety Nanna Jodi" is produced by Radhika Kumaraswamy. "I have spent three crores to produce the movie "Sweety Nanna Jodi" and some miscreants have uploaded the movie on YouTube," said Radhika.

The Kannada actress has apparently requested the cyber police to take stringent action against those circulating pirated copies of her movie. Based on her complaint, the Bengaluru cyber police have registered an FIR in this regard. Radhika Kumara Swamy has worked as a lead actress in several Kannada movies. She was also seen playing sister to Century Star Shivarajkumar in movies. She took a sabbatical after her marriage to the politician. But recently, the actress made a comeback to movies after which she has even started producing movies.