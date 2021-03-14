Raghavendra Rajkumar, Ananthnag Get Corona Vaccine

It appears the second wave of Coronavirus is playing more havoc in Maharashtra state, with the state contributing about 14317 cases out of 23285 positive cases across the country.

On Friday, the state reported about 16,000 new cases. The other major share is from Kerala state contributing about 45 percent of all cases in the country. Hence the hope of receding of the deadly virus is again getting faded. But the Corona vaccination drive is in progress in all the states with many artists setting an example by getting themselves vaccinated to motivate people to get the COVID shots. These include Indian film artists from across the country.

In Karnataka, Sandalwood director Nagathihalli Chandrasekhar and senior actor Raghavendra Rajkumar got themselves vaccinated. Raghavendra Rajkumar said that he got himself vaccinated as per the directives of the government at MS Ramaiah hospital and has urged the public to get themselves vaccinated.

Recently, the actor was admitted to a hospital after he complained of breathing problems during the shoot of a movie. He was discharged after two days and he had been recuperating for some time. Now, the actor has resumed shooting his movie and has got himself vaccinated too.

Meanwhile, Sandalwood director Nagathihalli Chandrasekhar who got the first shot of Corona vaccine has shared his photo while getting vaccinated. Even sandalwood actor Ananth Nag got himself vaccinated a few days ago. He was the first artist to get vaccinated in Sandalwood. The other senior actors who followed suit are also encouraging everyone to get themselves vaccinated.