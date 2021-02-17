Raghavendra Rajkumar Hospitalised As Precautionary Measure, Says Son Vinay 

Senior Sandalwood actor and son of late Natasarvabhowma Dr Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar has been admitted to Colombia Asia Hospital in Rajajinagar of Bengaluru after he complained of breathing problems. We hear that the actor is stable and does not have any serious health concerns.

On hearing about the news of Raghanna's health, his brothers Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar visited the hospital to inquire about his health. Earlier too, Raghavendra Rajkumar had been admitted to this hospital where he was treated for some ailment. Now, that the actor has recovered and is likely to get discharged from the hospital soon, it is said.

Meanwhile, Raghavendra Rajkumar has only recently returned to the big screen. He is working in a movie called "Belaku" which recently went to sets. Some months ago, the Sandalwood actor is said to have suffered a paralysis attack and he was treated abroad for the same. Hence after his recovery, the actor made a comeback and resumed his activities in the industry.

His son, Vinay Raj Kumar, who spoke about his father's health said that his father overstrained due to his incessant participation in shooting schedules, and added that he was brought to the hospital as a precautionary measure. "He has undergone some preliminary checkups and will be fine by tomorrow," said Vinay.