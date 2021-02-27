Ragini Dwivedi Ready To Revive Reputation With Comeback Movie

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi who was at the centre of an uproar in connection with drugs racket is back in action again. Ragini Dwivedi was not seen after her movie "Adhyaksha in America" which was released in 2019. Now, the actor has agreed to do a movie titled "Karva 3".

Ragini became a target of the media during 2020 after the actress was accused of getting involved in a drug racket. Hence the year proved to be a dark year for the actress. She was released on bail after she was sent to jail for some months.

Her fans were curious to know if the actress would continue to work in the film industry as she was into depression after what happened. Now, the actor has announced her first assignment in 2021 by stating that she would be working in "Karva 3".

The movie which is directed by Vishal Shekar went on floors a few months ago. Tilak Shekar and Meghana Gaonkar will be seen in the lead roles in the movie and we hear Ragini Dwivedi will also be seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Krishna Chaitanya, who has bankrolled this movie met Ragini along with K Manju and selected her for a role in this movie. Ragini has spoken about the resuming of her career in 2021. "This is my first movie in 2021. This is a good beginning for me this year. Professionally and personally last year was a testing period for me. This opportunity in the movie has given me a huge relief. I promise that I am going to act in some good movies this year and 'Karva 3" is the first among them," thus has stated the actress.

Lavith and Ajaneesh Lokanath are handling camera work and music respectively for this movie. It is said that the story itself is hero of the movie. Ragini is over the moon after she was cast in the movie. "This is going to be an entirely different movie. They are using different technology even in making. My character has two shades in the movie," says Ragini.

Ragini says she has listened to about 8-9 stories and she is yet to select the best among them. "I want to focus on selecting movies of different types. Movies with stories centered around society with important messages to the society," signs off Ragini Dwivedi.