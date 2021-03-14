Rakshit Shetty Spills The Beans On Kirik Party 2

Sandalwood actor Rakshit Shetty who rose to limelight through his movie "Kirik Party" seems to be juggling too many things.

Looks like he is engaged in multi tasking according to the details revealed by the actor and producer himself. Rakshith has spoken about many of his projects which is progressing at different levels. He has also spoken about the much awaited announcement about the sequel to his blockbuster movie "Kirik Party". The earlier version which was released during the end of 2016, had collected a huge sum at the box office and the moolah collected was beyond expectations.

The movie even changed the course of the careers of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde and others. Now, Rakshith Shetty has given out a few details about Kirik Party sequel together with his other ventures.

"The script work of "Kirik Party 2 " has already started. The same team is going to work on the sequel, we hear. The shooting will be completed this year itself. The same characters that were in the first part have been retained including Karna, it is learnt. Only lead actresses will be changed.

The same friends group will continue to entertain in the second part too, as per reports. The film will be the story of Karna after he finishes his college. We have planned a strategy for this sequel. Rishab will be directing this movie again. We meet on every Sunday and discuss about the script. Now, I have to do script for the movie "Punyakoti". Paralelly, I have to work for "Kirik Party 2" also. Besides, we are discussing about a few other projects too. "Kirik Party 2" will be produced under "Paramvah Pictures" says Rakshith Shetty.

Currently, Rakshith Shetty is working in the movie "Saptha Saagaradaache Ello" in combination with Rukmini Vasanth. This movie went to sets on March 12. Rakshith Shetty and director Hemanth Rao have joined hands for this movie after "Godi banna Saadharana Mykattu". It is said that this movie will also be produced under the banner "Paramvah Pictures" by Rakshith Shetty. The movie will hit the screens by the end of March.