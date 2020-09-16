Ram Gopal Varma Joins Hands With Upendra For Kabza

Sandalwood Real star Upendra starrer "Kabza" directed by R Chandru is a big budget movie which will be released in seven languages. The movie has created a lot of expectations among cine goers since it was announced. The project has already created a great sensation through its grand poster and Photoshoots.

Now, the production team is gearing up to release a theme poster backed by star director Ram Gopal Varma. This will be a sort of Gift for actor Upendra on September 18 which happens to be the star's birthday. He shares his birthday with yesteryear actor Sahasasimha Vishnuvardhan. RGV's collaboration with Uppi for release poster has raised eyebrows.



Ram Gopal Varma will release the theme poster on the evening of 17th September at 5 pm. The 'Kabza', which is estimated to be incurring a budget of 100 crores, will have Nana Patekar, Atul Kulkarni, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj in the star cast.



This Pan India movie will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Malayalam languages simultaneously. Another special feature of this film will be the appearance of Kollywood's famous director samuthirakani, who will be seen in this movie.



The actor-director, who is currently busy with big budget movies like Indian 2 directed by Shankar and Rajamouli's directorial film "RRR" will be seen in a special role in this movie. We also hear that kabza's poster was released by the Producer of the RRR film DVV Danayya amidst Telugu film dignitaries.

