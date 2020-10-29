Ramya Krishnan Inspires Young Kannada Actress

The Daughter of multilingual actress Vinaya Prasad has stepped into her mother's shoes. Prathama Prasad who has been mostly seen in Goddess Devi kind of roles till now has disclosed in an interview that she is inspired by multilingual actress Ramya Krishna to take up those roles.

"I have grown up watching Ramya Krishnan portraying Devi roles, and I get inspired by her whenever I am offered those roles," says Vinaya Prasad's daughter Prathama Prasad.

It is really a blessing that I am getting such roles. Whenever I am seen in Devi costumes on the sets, many people have come to seek blessings. They respect those characters. As an artiste I get inspired to take up such roles and pay justice to good and new roles when people show such gestures, says Prathama Prasad.

The actor says that she makes enough preperations while portraying such characters. "I try to control my energy while portraying Devi characters. I recite Devi sthothras and do meditation. In real life also I am a spiritual person , and keep visiting temples and pray before the commencement of the shooting, and as a result I feel more comfortable while doing Devi characters," says the actress.