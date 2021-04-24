Ravichandran's Drishya 2 Shoot May Be Postponed

Sandalwood actor Ravichandran is gearing up to act in the Kannada remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam-2. Ravichandran will come on the screen as Rajendra Ponnappa again. This is the sequel to ghe movie Drishya which had released seven years ago.



The Malayalam version of this sequel has become a super hit. It is also being remade in several other languages. In the first part Ravichandran, Navya Nair, Achyuth Kumar, were in the pivotal roles. These artists have been retained in the sequel also with addition of new artists. With this, one more famous actor Pramod Shetty will also be joining the star cast.

This is the first time that Pramod Shetty will be acting in a remake. Pramod will be seen as police officer Murali Gopi in the Drushya sequel. Pramod is excited about the role and is looking forward to playing the role.

P Vasu, who directed the first part will be directing "Drishyam 2" also. Had everything gone as per plans, the shooting would have started by next month. But due to Corona menace, the shooting is likely to get delayed further.

It remains to be seen if Ravichandran will win the hearts of his fans as Rajendra Ponnappa in Drishya-2 as in the first part. And also it remains to be seen if Drishyam 2 will find success in its Kannada version also.