Ravichandran's Ravi Bopanna Trailer Piques Interest Of Moviebuffs

Sandalwood actor V Ravichandran, who played the role of family man Rajendra Ponnappa in the Kannada remake of the Malayalam movie Drishyam, is back in a new avatar in a thriller called "Ravi Bopanna".

The trailer of the movie which is recently released on YouTube is drawing the attention of all Cinegoers. The trailer was released on the occasion of the completion of fifty years of Ravichandran's home banner "Eshwari Productions" founded by Ravichandran's father Veera Swamy.

One can conclude that the movie has a suspense story which is evident in this trailer. Ravichandran will be seen as the protoganist who chases the track of this murder. People are inquisitive about this movie as Ravichandran himself has directed this movie. Ravichandran is donning the hat of a director five years after he directed his last movie "Apoorva' in the year 2016.



Though we notice some shades of Malayalam movie "Forensic" in this trailer we cannot jump to conclusions. Malayalam actor Sajju Kurup will also be seen in this movie. Ravichandran is seen with a different new look in this movie with scanty beard. The Background music in the trailer also appears quite pleasing. This movie is bankrolled by Sarkar Ajith.

Kichcha Sudeep will be seen in a special role in this movie. Meanwhile, it is confirmed that "Drishyam 2" will be made in Kannada also with Ravichandran in the lead role. P Vasu will be again directing this sequel. It remains to be seen how Kannada fans will respond to this sequel.