Rishab Shetty Heaps Praises on Roberrt

Sandalwood Challenging star Darshan's movie "Roberrt' is going great guns at the box office. The movie is on the verge of hitting 100 crores box office target shortly.

The movie has received immense appreciation from a few actors in the film industry. Director and actor Rishab Shetty who watched this movie has shared his views on twitter about this movie. He has mainly tweeted about the performances of actor Darshan and director Tharun Sudhir.

"Roberrt is one among many characters in which Darshan has breathed life into the role. My greetings to Tharun Sudhir who created such a character and Umapathy Srinivas sir who produced this movie to the level of creating a box office record. More than anything, I thank them for bringing back the masses to theatres once again," stated Rishab Shetty. Tharun Sudhir thanked Rishabh for his words of appreciation.

By the way, Roberrt collected a whopping 78.36 crores in the very first week of its release while Andhra and Telangana collected a total of 7.61 crores during the first week. The movie was pulled out of theatres in Telugu states to make way for new Tollywood releases. Audience who immensely enjoyed a mass movie after long felt that the movie could have run longer had there been no new telugu movies hitting theatres a week after Roberrt first week.

Darshan is seen in two character shades in the movie. Asha Bhat, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, Jagapathi Babu, and others can be seen in the star cast of this movie while Tharun Sudhir and Umapathi Srinivas have directed and bank rolled the movie respectively.

Darshan will be next seen in Veera Madakari Nayaka, a period flick.