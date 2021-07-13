Sandalwood buzzes again as Vijay Prakash starts work on 'For REGN'

Bengaluru: It's been over three months now, since Sandalwood ground to a halt owing to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Film production activities, which provide a livelihood to thousands in the State, were suspended, leaving the Kannada film industry in disarray.

In a positive development, Pruthvi Ambaar and Milana Nagaraj- starrer 'For REGN' officially began its work which was suspended due to the Covid-19 second wave.

Recently film team recorded its first song "Haraisuve Edeyaḷadinda" written by Kaviraj and sung by popular singer Vijay Prakash at Prabhat Studios, Bengaluru.

The film directed by debutant Naveen Dwarakanath, 'For REGN' promises to be a family entertainer. It also stars Sudha Rani and Table Nani in principal roles. Debutant Naveen is an IT techie-turned-filmmaker who has made documentaries and short films such as Shadow, Harivina Haadi and Yellow Board.

'For REGN', is produced by Naveen Rao and it has music by Harisha R and cinematography by Vivek SK.