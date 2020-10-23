Sanjay Dutt Can't Wait To Return To KGF Sets 

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's fans have a reason to cheer! You already know that the actor has come out of the clutches of the dreaded Cancer! The disease is believed to have let loose its grip after the prayers of his ardent fans.

The 61 year old actor was diagnosed with fourth stage lung cancer. But the family had not disclosed this. However, now the actor's close associate and analyst Raj Bansal has revealed that the actor is free from the disease.

Kokilaben hospital sources have also confirmed about this and the actor's family is likely to make an official announcement in this regard soon.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) reports of Sanjay Dutt has come out and the report states that he is free from cancer. PET is considered to be the official and authentic test to rule out the presence of cancer.

Sanjay Bansal who has posted a photo of himself with Sanju tweeted "So happy for you Sanju". Recently, Sanjay Dutt spoke about his ill health in a video and his celebrity hair stylist Alim Hakim had shared it on the social media. The Bollywood actor had stated in the video that he would win over Cancer soon.

The actor who was seen in 'Sadak' recently will next appear in the most anticipated Kannada movie KGF Chapter2.

"When the shooting starts on November, I want to be on the sets. It gives me pleasure to be present on the sets. Dubbing is also due to happen and I want to return soon," thus stated the actor.

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati hospital after he complained of breathing problems on August 8. After several tests, there was an announcement on Aug 11 which stated that the actor was suffering from fourth stage lung cancer. Though his family did not make any announcements, the media had already spread this news. Now, all the media channels have reported that the actor is free from the dreaded disease much to the relief of his followers.