Sheetal's hops onto big seat with Window Seat

Bengaluru: After directing short films like Sangaati and Car, anchor-turned-actor Sheetal Shetty is now trying her luck in cellioud screen.



Her project with the working title Window Seat stars Nirup Bhandari in the lead role. The team has finished the shooting and released the first-look poster on Thursday.

Along with Nirup Bhandari, the film has Sanjana Anand and Armutha Iyengar playing important roles. Written by Sheetal Shetty, Window Seat is a complete romantic thriller. Nirup Bhandari plays the role of a guitarist. The film is produced by Phantom producer Manjunath Gowda, popularly known as Jack Manju.

The shooting was completed in January. The movie shooting got delayed to the Covid-induced lockdown. "With easing of Covid regulations, things have started moving real fast. We have also released the first poster look," a team member associated with the film said.

According to sources close to the team, the movie is set for release by the end of the year.

Window Seat is now in the post-production stage. The remaining portion of the movie will be completed in the days to come. Arjun Janya has composed the music. DOP Vignesh Raj handled the camerawork while Ritwik did the editing job. The movie will also feature Ravi Shankar in a prominent role alongside Suraj and theatre artiste Lekha.

Sheetal, popular Kannada news anchor, moved to the big screen to try her luck with Rakshit Shetty's Ulidavaru Kandante. She later played prominent roles in films such as Kendasampige, directed by Suri and Preetham Gubbi's 99. The actor played a lead role in Patibeku.com. Her latest film, Gadiyaara, is awaiting release.