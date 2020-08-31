Shivanna adopted an elephant
After Sudha Murthy, who is famously known for generous donation for the cause of animals, Sandalwood superstar Shivrajkumar has joined zoo animal adoption by adopting an elephant named Parvathi from the Mysuru Zoo
He donated Rs 75,000 for a period of one year for the maintenance of the elephant. The zoo has appreciated Shivarajkumar's gesture to adopt an animal during the pandemic.
