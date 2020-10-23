Shivanna back to work with new director

BENGALURU: Despite having tasted colossal stardom, Shivraajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna of Sandalwood, has a down-to- earth vibe which hardly ever goes unnoticed. A career spanning more than three decades and 100 plus films, Shivanna has always made time to work with new directors.

Now he has again made up his mind by teaming up with debutant director Kotresh Chapparadahalli. Kotresh Chapparadahalli, who was a former associate of filmmakers like A Harsha and Yogi G Raj.

Kotresh Chapparadahalli is now making his debut as a director with an untitled movie. It is said that Kotresh will start this new film with Shivanna after he completes his project with filmmaker Vijay Milton, which sources confirm that the new project may take off in early November.

The debutant is very excited about his collaboration with Shivarajkumar. According to the reports, Kotresh Chapparadahalli, a die-hard Shivarajkumar fan, thinks that he is fortunate to have met the actor in the right phase of his (Shivanna) career. He attributes this to destiny.

It has made him shape the script into Shivanna's popularity. It is said that the subject of film has a strong social connection.

The source claims that from the team, this new untitled film is a political thriller that will touch upon various issues in current society and also lend a different shade to Shivanna. However, the team keeps the Shivanna's fans waiting with curiosity about the remaining cast and crew for the film.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar, who recently completed work on his much-awaited Bhajarangi 2, directed by A Harsha. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres in April this year but was postponed because of the lockdown. Reports say that he was also scheduled to start work on Ravi Arasu's RDX. But it is learnt that the project has been pushed to early next year.

Shivrajkumar who has back to back box office hits in recent years also has Bhairathi Ranagallu on-line which will mark his 125th film in Sandalwood.