Shivarajkumar As Ashwathama In Avane Srimannarayana Director Sachin Ravi Movie

It's not every day that you come across a young filmmaker leaving a lasting impression in his very first attempt. Sandalwood, fortunately, has one at the moment. The director has gone on to woo not just crowds but also artistes in the industry with his very first venture --Avane Srimannarayana, a fantasy cop drama.

By now, you must have guessed who we are talking about--Sachin Ravi, the director of the famed Rakshit Shetty movie which made waves at the box office. Sachin's visualisation together with technical brilliance managed to impress the audience and lure the masses to theatres. The result was that the movie Avane Srimannarayana not only kept the cash registers at the box office ringing but also made people in Gandhinagar stand up and take notice of this powerhouse of talent.

The latest we hear is that the young Sandalwood director is gearing up to realise his dream of directing his idol and century star Shivarajkumar. The director himself revealed this news on his Twitter handle in which he has also shared a poster. "We used to build dreams about this actor during our younger days..... Time has come to realise our dreams... Shivarajkumar is a great artist and my next directorial movie will be with him. Let your best wishes be with me on this occasion of Kannada Rajyothsava, my hearty wishes to all the people of Karnataka," thus has tweeted the young director.

Here's a look at Sachin's twitter post announcing his collaboration with the Kannada hattrick Hero ...





Currently, Shivarajkumar is busy with the shooting of Bhajarangi-2.

So, what's the Sachin Ravi movie all about? In the great epic Mahabharata, Ashwathama character stands out. In this movie, Shivarajkumar's character resembles that of Ashwathama. The Sachin-Shivanna combination project will be bankrolled by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. The director who further announced details has not yet disclosed anything pertaining to other crew members of this upcoming movie. However, we hear that Shivanna has given his callsheet to other projects "RDX' and "Bairathi Ranagallu.

The actor is expected to take up this movie after the completion of these projects. Sachin's technical skills were amazing in his previous movies Avane Srimannarayana, Simpallaag Ond Love Story. Now, with him helming a project starring the Kannada superstar, it remains to be seen how the young director is going to display his talent and impress Shivarajkumar fans.