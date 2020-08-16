Shivarajkumar Gets Down To Business, Initiates Hesaraghatta Film City Works

After assuming the leadership of sandalwood aka Kannada film industry, hattrick hero and century star Shivarajkumar is striving to sort out many issues plaguing the industry especially the problems that are prevailing because of Coronavirus.

The actor is busy conducting back-to-back meetings. He has also met deputy chief minister of Karnataka Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday (13th August). He is believed to have discussed these issues with the deputy CM.

Dr. Ashwatha Narayana has revealed a few details about some of the developments in the film industry. He has revealed a few details about the long awaited film city that was to be built in Karnataka. Earlier, there was a plan to build the film city in Rorich estate along Kanakapura road. Now, we hear, it has been decided that it would be built in Hesaraghatta.

About 150 acres out of 450 acres that belong to the Animal husbandry department will be utilised to build Karnataka's first film city. After a building connecting roads to the said area, the land will be handed over to construct a film city. The proceedings relating to this are in progress.

"We are taking a few measures to facilitate non-union daily wage workers. We will discuss with the labour department and ensure that all the government perks are given to them also. Those who are working in the film exhibiting areas will also get assistance from the government. Discussions will be made regarding hiking of subsidy amount and also to see if they get the subsidy amount at the right time. The problems that are faced by the cinema industry with regard to GST will also be sorted out at the earliest," stated Ashwathnarayana.

While speaking about the outcome of the meeting with deputy chief minister, Shivarajkumar said that the meeting was very fruitful after several rounds of discussion and said he would be meeting Karnataka chief minister in the coming week for further discussions.