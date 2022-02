Third edition of Film Critics Academy Awards 2022 for Kannada movies announced

Bengaluru: The shortlist of nominees for the third edition of Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2022 were announced on Sunday. Each of the 20 categories of awards has five nominees each, which have been nominated by Kannada film critics and journalists. The awards night is scheduled for the second half of March. Badava Rascal, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa, Ratnan Prapancha and Salaga are in contention for the Best Film category, while Raj B Shetty (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana), Arvind Kuplikar (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa), Tharun Sudhir (Roberrt), B M Giriraj (Kannadiga) and Duniya Vijay (Salaga) are nominated for the Best Director award.

Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana, Puksatte Life, Badava Rascal and Ratnan Prapancha are top films nominated in multiple categories. A new trophy was also unveiled by actors Rishi, Ragini Dwivedi and Karnataka Media Academy president K Sadashiva Shenoy. Shenoy, who started as a film journalist was felicitated on the occasion.

The 3rd edition of the Critics Awards has adopted BBMP Swacha Bengaluru - Namma Nagara Namma Hemme (Clean Bengaluru - Our City Our Pride) campaign as its motto. Celebrities in the awards process were urged to lend their support for the BBMP campaign by Chandanavana Academy founder S Shyam Prasad. Actor Rishi speaking after launching the trophy said even after a film's success, recognition through awards gives actors and film makers the added inspiration to do better. He applauded the role of film journalists in his career recalling many incidents. He wished the Chandanavana Film Critics Academy to further encompass bigger roles in the future. Ragini Dwivedi praised the manner in which the film critics were organising the award event transparently and helping in rejuvenating the industry.

In the categories related to acting, Raj B Shetty (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana), Dhananjay (Badava Rascal), Sanchari Vijay (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa), V. Ravichandran (Drushya 2) and Dhananjay (Ratnan Prapancha) are vying for the Best Actor award while Rachitha Ram (Love You Rachchu), Amrutha Iyengar (Badava Rascal), Ghanavi Lakshman (Hero), Nishvika Naidu (Sakkath) and Ashika Ranganath (Madhagaja) are in contention for the Best Actress awards.

THE NOMINEES

1. BEST FILM



Badava Rascal

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa

Ratnan Prapancha

Salaga

2. BEST DIRECTOR



Raj B Shetty (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Arvind Kuplikar (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa)

Tharun Sudhir (Roberrt)

B M Giriraj (Kannadiga)

Duniya Vijay (Salaga)

3. BEST ACTOR



Raj B Shetty (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Dhananjay (Badava Rascal)

Sanchari Vijay (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa)

V. Ravichandran (Drushya 2)

Dhananjay (Ratnan Prapancha)

4. BEST ACTRESS



Rachitha Ram (Love You Rachchu)

Amrutha Iyengar (Badava Rascal)

Ghanavi Lakshman (Hero)

Nishvika Naidu (Sakkath)

Ashika Ranganath (Madhagaja)

5. BEST SCREENPLAY



Arvind Kuplikar (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa)

Raj B Shetty (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Tharun Sudhir (Roberrt)

Duniya Vijay, Maasthi Upparahalli (Salag)

Rohit Padaki (Ratnan Prapancha)

6. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (MALE)

Pramod (Ratnan Prapancha)

Rangayana Raghu (Badava Rascal)

Achyuth Kumar (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa)

Gopalkrishna Deshpande (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Sampath Kumar (Drishya 2)

7. BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (FEMALE)

Sparsha Rekha (Badava Rascal)

Umashree (Ratnan Prapancha)

Thara (Badava Rascal)

Shruthi (Bhajarangi 2)

Ester Naronha (Lanke)

8. BEST CHILD ARTIST



Johnson D'Souza (Roberrt)

Aadya (Kotigobba 3)

Pranya P Rao (Rider)

Master Mithun (Akshi)

Param Swamy (Mohan Das)

9. BEST MUSIC DIRECTOR



Charan Raj (Salaga)

Arjun Janya (Roberrt)

Mithun Mukundan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Vasuki Vaibhav (Badava Rascal)

Manikanth Kadri (Love You Rachchu)

10. BEST BGM



Mithun Mukundan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Poornachandra Tejaswi (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa)

Arjun Janya (Bhajarangi 2)

Charan Raj (Salaga)

V. Harikrishna (Roberrt)

11. BEST LYRICS



Yogaraj Bhatt (Kannu hodiyake, Robert)

K. Kalyan (Nee sigovarege, Bhajarangi 2)

Raghavendra Kamath (Kanavarije, Arjun Gowda)

Santoshh Ananddram (Pathashala, Yuvarathna)

Dhananjay (Giniye, Badava Rascal)

12. BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

Vasuki Vaibhav (Agaga Nenapaguttide, Badava Rascal)

Vijay Prakash (Nenapina Hudugiye, Hero)

Sancjith Hegde (Keeli Kotta Gombe, Ratnam World)

Sid Sriram (Hayagide, Tom and Jerry)

Vijay Prakash (Udupi hotel, Badava Rascal)

13. BEST PLAYBACK S INGER (FEMALE)

Chaitra Acharya (Sojigada, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Shreya Ghoshal (Nee Nadena, Yuvaratne)

Girija Siddi (Tining Mining, Salga)

Aishwarya Rangarajan (Baby Dance, Roberrt)

Anuradha Bhatt (Pataki Porio, Kotigobba 3)

14. BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Preetha Jayaraman (Badava Rascal)

Sudhakar Raj (Roberrt)

Swamy Gowda (Bhajarangi 2)

Praveen Shriyan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Advaita Gurumurthy (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa)

15. BEST DIALOGUES



Santosh Ananddram (Yuvarathna)

Suman Jadugar and Praveen Kumar (Ninna Sanihake)

Masthi (Salaga)

Rohit Padaki (Ratnan Prapancha)

Shankar Guru (Badava Rascal)

16. BEST EDITING



Suresh Armugam (Puksatte Lifu Pursotte Illa)

Prateek Shetty (Hero)

K.M. Prakash (Rider)

Praveen Shriyan (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Deepu S Kumar (Salaga)

17. BEST ART DIRECTION



Mohan B Kere (Pogaru)

Mohan B Kere (Roberrt)

Ravi Santhehaiklu (Bhajarangi 2)

Rajesh Sajipa and Vikram Devadiga (Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana)

Mohan B Kere (Rider)

18. BEST CHOREOGRAPHY



Bhushan (Baby Dance, Robert)

Murali ( Karabu, Pogaru)

A. Harsha (Bhajarangi 2)

Johnny Master (Feel the Power, Yuvarathna)

Bhushan (Dava Davaa, Rider)

19. BEST STUNT CHOREOGRAPHY

Different Danny (Kaliveera)

Ravi Verma (Bhajarangi 2)

Vikram (Hero)

Rama Lakshmana (Roberrt)

Vinod (Salaga)

20. Best VFX



Hero

Bhajarangi 2

Poguru

