Umashree Comeback In Ratnan Parpancha

Remember Umashree? Yes, the senior Kannada actress who would be a permanent in almost every movie released in the 80s and 90s. Umashree is one actress who is immensely talented and and has worked in a variety of roles. She has also explored every genre there is in cinema ranging from comedy to drama. The talented actress who's also known for her theatre activities, had been away from the big screen for quite time.



The latest we hear is that the veteran Kannada actor turned politician Umashree is all set to make a comeback in the sandalwood industry.



Umashree who was seen last in the movie "Love you Alia" directed by none other than Indrajit Lankesh who's been making the headlines for his sensational disclosures about the industry's link to the drug mafia, is now all set to re-enter the Kannada film industry after a hiatus of five years.



This has aroused the curiosity of fans and also actors in the industries. It may be recalled that the actor had given a remarkable performance in 'Putnanja' in which crazy star Ravichandran was in the lead role. Her role is still imprinted in the minds of her fans even today. If a buzz making news is any indication, then this talented actress will be enacting the role of a middle class mother set in the backdrop of old Bangalore in the movie 'Ratnan Parpancha'.



Ratnan Parpancha will have Dhanajay and Reba playing the lead roles. The movie will be directed by Rohit Padaki and will be produced unfer the KRG Studios banner. The movie will also features Pramod of Premier Padmini fame.

