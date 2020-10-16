Watch: Sarja Family Welcome Junior Chiru At Meghana Raj Seemantha 

In Karnataka, there's a tradition of having a baby shower (Seemantha) for a would be mother at both husband's and mother's place. So the other day, we saw Kate Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's in-laws senior Kannada actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai throw a grand baby shower for his pregnant wife Meghana Raj. The function was huge and what caught everyone's attention was a life size poster of Chiru Sarja standing beside his wife Meghana Raj at the Seemantha ceremony.

Now, Sarja family has taken their turn to throw an even bigger baby shower for Meghana Raj. The event which was held on a huge scale was no less than a wedding and attended by who's who from the industry.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother Dhruva Sarja shared the video of Meghana Raj's Seemantha which gives a peek into the gala event. The video shows Sarja family saying welcome to junior Chiru Sarja. Have a look at the video...







