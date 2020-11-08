Watch: Yash-Radhika Son Yatharv's First Birthday Party On A Yacht in Goa

Sandalwood rocking couple Yash and Radhika Pandit are unique in their own way in whatever they do or celebrate. While they celebrated their daughter Ira's birthday after erecting a grand set in Bengaluru's Fun World, the star jodi recently celebeated their son Yatharv's first year birthday on a luxurious house boat in Goa.

Radhika Pandit shared a video of the Event on her instagram. The birthday was celebrated in the backdrop of white and blue theme. The cake was made in Boss baby patern and only Radhika Pandit's parents were present on the occasion.

Another special feature of the event was that both Radhika and her daughter Ira were seen in a similar attire. Goa is a special place for this rocking star couple. It may be recalled that the duo's engagement had taken place here and besides Goa is also Radhika's parents place.

However the child's naming ceremony was a low key affair and it was held at a farm house in Hassan owing to the curbs laid to prevent Coronaviruse. The couple made their son's birthday a private affair because of the restrictions and COVID guidelines laid down by the government . Under normal circumstances, the event would have been a grand and gala affair.

There would have been lot of guests and invitees to the event too as had happened in case of their daughter Ira's first year birthday celebration. However, a lot of film stars sent in their best wishes to the couple on the occasion.