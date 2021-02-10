When Chahal-Dhanushree Met KGF Actor Yash And His Wife Radhika

What will be the outcome when celebrities of two different fields meet?

Team India leg spinner Chahal and his Hollywood choreographer wife Dhanushri Verma met sandalwood celebrity stars Yash and Radhika Pandit. Fans were in awe after seeing their photos on social media.

Chahal and his wife who are in Bangalore happen to meet Radhika and Yash and spend some time with them. Yash and Radhika took part in the marriage of personal assistant Chetan who has been working with Yash for many years.

After this marriage, the couple is said to have met Chahal and his wife Dhanushri. They posed for a few pictures which Chahal has shared on social media. After Chahal shared these photos plenty of Yash's fans have given likes and have commented on the social media posts.

The Team India Yuzvendra Chahal spinner recently married his long time girlfriend and dancer Dhanushri Verma at Guru Gram Karma lake Resort as per Hindu tradition.

Meanwhile, Yash's much awaited movie KGF Chapter 2 is gearing up to hit theatres soon. Prashanth Neel is going all out to plan promotions. He also recently wrapped up the first schedule of his next magnum opus salaar starring Pan India star Prabhas.

Meanwhile, Chahal shared another mushy pic with his newly wed bride Dhanushree in a flower plantation. The caption is what captured everyone's attention. It read, "Gori teri aankhein kahen".