Yash aka Rocky Bhai Dubs For KGF Chapter 2

Though a majority of crew members of the movie "KGF chapter2" have finished their assignments and are engaged in the works of other movies, Rocking star Yash is still hanging around the vicinity of this movie's production area.

The actor is fully immersed in giving voice over to his character in the movie. Most of the other artists of this movie have completed their dubbing work which is being held at Aakash studio. But Yash is focussing on his dubbing work from morning 6 am to night 9 pm. The actor is following the example of Late Dr Rajkumar in this regard.

The legendary actor used to commence his dubbing work and would arrive to record songs during early hours of the morning. The reason being that voice will be crystal clear during morning sessions and it is also easy to create base voice during these hours.

Hence Yash, who is following this, is said to be dubbing for his character only in the mornings. This is the reason why Dr Rajkumar's songs would always sound melodious. Yash is carrying on this task under the supervision of director Prashanth Neel.

We hear that there are many punch dialogues in the movie waiting to entertain fans. The photos of the actor and director engaged in the dubbing work has gone viral on social media. KGF Chapter 2 is being produced under the banner Hombale films. Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others can be seen in the star cast of the movie. The movie will be released at Pan India level in many languages on July 16.