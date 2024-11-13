Yash-Starrer ‘Toxic’ Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Illegal Tree Felling in Karnataka

The much-awaited 2025 action thriller, ‘Toxic,’ starring Yash, has landed in legal complications as Karnataka's Forest Department files a case against its producers for illegal tree cutting on forest land.

As filming progresses for ‘Toxic,’ the Karnataka Forest Department has registered an FIR against the production team. According to an ANI report, the issue arose when the film’s set construction led to the alleged unlawful felling of trees in Bengaluru. This FIR also implicates the General Manager of Canara Bank and the General Manager of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) for their roles in enabling the project.

Karnataka’s Environment Minister, Eshwar Khandre, has strongly condemned the tree cutting linked to the Toxic production. Minister Khandre claims that hundreds of trees were felled on forest land under HMT’s jurisdiction in Peenya, as verified by satellite imagery. In his statement, he expressed his disapproval:

"Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie on forestland under HMT's jurisdiction, which is visible in satellite images."

The minister has ordered immediate legal action, urging forest officials to hold all responsible parties accountable for the environmental damage.

Despite the legal hurdles, fans eagerly await Yash’s performance in ‘Toxic,’ where he is set to portray a gritty and intense character. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this action-packed film also stars Kiara Advani, sparking excitement over this fresh pairing. This collaboration between KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations brings together top-tier talents, promising a cinematic experience fans won’t forget.

Initially slated for release in April 2025, the movie has been postponed due to the ongoing investigation and production delays.