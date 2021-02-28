Yogaraj Bhat Finalises Leading Ladies For Gaalipata 2

Sandalwood director Yogaraj Bhat is currently busy with the production of his upcoming movie "Gaalipata 2". His earlier directorial movie Gaalipata which was released 13 years ago was a super hit.

In the first version actors Ganesh, Diganth, and Rajesh Krishnan were the lead actors. Now, in "Gaalipata 2" Rajesh Krishnan has been replaced by director and actor Pavan Kumar. While Ganesh and Diganth will continue to play lead roles. Yogaraj Bhat who had revealed all the details about these lead actors had not disclosed about who would play the female leads in the sequel.

Now, the director has opened up about the names of leading ladies in the movie. Vaibhavi Shandilya who had worked in Marathi, Kannada and Tamil movies, actress Sharmila Mandre, and Malayalam beauty Samyuktha Menon will play the lead actresses in "Gaalipata 2".

But it is not known who will be paired with whom in this movie. Director Pavan Kumar, who is one of the lead actors in the movie has shared the photos of these female actors on his Instagram. Currently, the team is busy shooting in beautiful snow filled regions of Kazakhstan and European countries. This is supposed to be the last schedule of "Gaalipata 2". Later, the release date of the movie will be announced. After the completion of this movie, Yogaraj Bhat will be taking up a project in which hattrick hero Shivarajkumar and Prabhu Deva will be acting. This is supposed to be a set in pre-independence era. Both Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva have given their consent to act in this movie.